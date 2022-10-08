Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.07 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.07 ($0.10). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.03. The company has a market cap of £5.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.