Ertha (ERTHA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Ertha (ERTHA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Ertha has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ertha has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $402,003.00 worth of Ertha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ertha token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ertha

Ertha was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Ertha’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ertha is https://reddit.com/r/erthagame. The official website for Ertha is ertha.io. Ertha’s official message board is erthium.medium.com. Ertha’s official Twitter account is @erthagame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ertha Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ertha (ERTHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ertha has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ertha is 0.00402208 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $321,902.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ertha.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ertha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ertha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ertha using one of the exchanges listed above.

