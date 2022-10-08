Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

