Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

