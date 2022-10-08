Evmos (EVMOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.33 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Evmos has a market cap of $495.98 million and $2.33 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 1.77837228 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,855,590.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

