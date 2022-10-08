Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,640,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Trading Down 4.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.47 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

