Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

