Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. TheStreet cut Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

