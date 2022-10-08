Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.71.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

