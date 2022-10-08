Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $398.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

