Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 60,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

