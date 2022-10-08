Fabwelt Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (WELT)

Fabwelt (WELT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Fabwelt has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fabwelt has a market capitalization of $518,620.15 and $262,104.00 worth of Fabwelt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fabwelt token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fabwelt Profile

Fabwelt was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Fabwelt’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,991,733 tokens. Fabwelt’s official message board is fabwelttoken.medium.com. Fabwelt’s official Twitter account is @fabwelttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fabwelt’s official website is www.fabwelt.com. The Reddit community for Fabwelt is https://reddit.com/r/fabwelt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fabwelt

According to CryptoCompare, “Fabwelt (WELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fabwelt has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 228,991,733 in circulation. The last known price of Fabwelt is 0.00222379 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $217,556.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fabwelt.com/.”

