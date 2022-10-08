FaceDAO (FACEDAO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,898.00

FaceDAO (FACEDAO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, FaceDAO has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. FaceDAO has a market capitalization of $925,072.02 and $53,898.00 worth of FaceDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FaceDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FaceDAO Token Profile

FaceDAO launched on February 28th, 2022. FaceDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,797,759,098,841 tokens. FaceDAO’s official Twitter account is @facedaoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. FaceDAO’s official website is facedao.io.

Buying and Selling FaceDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “FaceDAO (FACEDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FaceDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FaceDAO is 0.00000034 USD and is up 10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $134,595.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://facedao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaceDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FaceDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FaceDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

