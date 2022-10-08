Falcon Swaps 24-Hour Volume Hits $103,207.00 (FALCONS)

Falcon Swaps (FALCONS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Falcon Swaps token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Swaps has a total market cap of $348,161.65 and $103,207.00 worth of Falcon Swaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Swaps has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Falcon Swaps Token Profile

Falcon Swaps’ launch date was September 23rd, 2021. Falcon Swaps’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 tokens. Falcon Swaps’ official website is falconswaps.com. Falcon Swaps’ official Twitter account is @falconswaps and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falcon Swaps

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Swaps (FALCONS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Falcon Swaps has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Swaps is 0.00493162 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $219,640.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falconswaps.com/.”

