Fandom Price Up 2.7% This Week (FDM)

Fandom (FDM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Fandom token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fandom has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fandom has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $34,885.00 worth of Fandom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fandom Profile

Fandom’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. Fandom’s total supply is 458,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,013,174 tokens. Fandom’s official website is www.fandomfoundation.org. Fandom’s official Twitter account is @fandom_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fandom’s official message board is medium.com/@fandom_global.

Buying and Selling Fandom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fandom (FDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Fandom has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fandom is 0.01959303 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,490.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fandomfoundation.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fandom directly using US dollars.

