FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $175,032.07 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. FansTime has a market cap of $175,032.07 and $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @fanstime_fti and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FansTime (FTI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FansTime has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FansTime is 0.00006176 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,626,086.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanstime.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

