FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.