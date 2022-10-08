FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

