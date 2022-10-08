FenerbahÃ§e Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (FB)

FenerbahÃ§e Token (FB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, FenerbahÃ§e Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. FenerbahÃ§e Token has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $522,963.00 worth of FenerbahÃ§e Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FenerbahÃ§e Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Profile

FenerbahÃ§e Token (FB) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2021. FenerbahÃ§e Token’s total supply is 28,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,000 coins.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenerbahçe Token is the “fan token” defined as the “utility token” of Fenerbahçe Sports Club. Fenerbahçe Token, produced in cooperation with Fenerbahçe and Paribu, will offer various privileges to Fenerbahçe fans. As a token holder, Fenerbahçe fans will be able to contribute to both their own tomorrow and the future of their club with the possibilities of the digital world. “

