Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 153,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

