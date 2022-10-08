Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,283. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11.

