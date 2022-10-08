Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 225,060 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 474,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,871. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

