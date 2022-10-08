Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 610,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.