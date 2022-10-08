Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $16.07 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,990,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 5,085,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.