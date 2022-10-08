Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 561,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,420. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

