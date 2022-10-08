Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $5 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

