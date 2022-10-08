Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 79,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 899,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,462. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

