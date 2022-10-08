Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 341,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. 24,621,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990,152. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

