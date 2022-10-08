Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,580,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,845,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,982,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,677,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

