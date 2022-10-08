Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.86 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.56 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 102,542 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £25.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

