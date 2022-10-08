Financial Comparison: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Evans Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evans Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.07 $24.04 million $4.22 8.60 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.05 $154.32 million $0.99 13.65

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.45% 13.45% 1.06% Northwest Bancshares 24.27% 8.23% 0.88%

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Evans Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.