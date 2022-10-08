Financial Comparison: YETI (YETI) & Its Rivals

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare YETI to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YETI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion $212.60 million 13.20 YETI Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.20

YETI’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

YETI has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.6% of YETI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% YETI Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YETI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 YETI Competitors 52 419 901 12 2.63

YETI currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 168.80%. Given YETI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YETI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

YETI beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

