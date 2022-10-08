First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,153 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

