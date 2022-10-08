First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.