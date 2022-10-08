First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $983,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

