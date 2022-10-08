First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $796,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

