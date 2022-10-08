First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

