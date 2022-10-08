First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.