First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,018 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global Payments by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,446 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

