First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 935 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,300.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

