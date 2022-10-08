First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 156,103 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,994,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,013,000 after buying an additional 83,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

