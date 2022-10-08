First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. 3,360,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,820. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

