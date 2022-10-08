First PREMIER Bank Has $73,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37.

