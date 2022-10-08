First PREMIER Bank Has $786,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

