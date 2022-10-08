First PREMIER Bank Invests $31,000 in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $62,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.