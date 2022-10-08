First PREMIER Bank Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,334,000 after buying an additional 37,325,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 75,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 151,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.