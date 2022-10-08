First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

FTCS stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.