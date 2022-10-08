First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 12,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.