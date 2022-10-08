Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

