Flokimooni (FLOKIM) Price Hits $0.0000

Flokimooni (FLOKIM) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Flokimooni has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Flokimooni token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flokimooni has a market cap of $468,152.67 and approximately $14,897.00 worth of Flokimooni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flokimooni Token Profile

Flokimooni’s launch date was October 12th, 2021. Flokimooni’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens. Flokimooni’s official website is www.flokimooni.com. Flokimooni’s official Twitter account is @flokimooni and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flokimooni

According to CryptoCompare, “Flokimooni (FLOKIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flokimooni has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Flokimooni is 0.0000001 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $397.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.flokimooni.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flokimooni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flokimooni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flokimooni using one of the exchanges listed above.

