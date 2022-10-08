Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as low as C$2.26. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 199,634 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$550.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

